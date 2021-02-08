ROSCOE—A Roscoe man is facing charges of criminal sexual assault of a child following a joint investigation by the Roscoe and South Beloit police departments.
Lamarr O. Wooden, 40, was taken into custody on Friday. He faces six counts of criminal sexual assault to a child and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.
In January, officials in the South Beloit and Roscoe police departments were contacted about a possible sexual assault. Wooden was identified as a suspect following an investigation, according to a post on the South Beloit Police Department Facebook page.
Wooden was located and taken into custody on Friday. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.