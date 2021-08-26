ROSCOE—The Roscoe Lions Club is once again gearing up to offer the sights and sounds of their annual three-day Fall Festival, Sept. 10, 11 and 12.
And, “It’s free” admission and entertainment say members of the Lions Club. Attendees pay for food and beverages, Bingo games, raffle tickets and carnival rides and game.
The big event, held at Leland Park, 5727 Broad St., Roscoe, kicks off on Sept. 10 and is the Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, said John Martin, Roscoe Lions Club President.
Proceeds from the three days are donated to various organizations such as the Center for Sight & Hearing in Rockford, a fishing derby for the handicapped, the Cancer Society and the Diabetes Society, he said. The Lions also provide five $1,000 scholarships to Hononegah High School senior students.
Boxes for donating eye glasses also will be at the event, just as they can be located in several Roscoe businesses, Martin said. The Lions give the used items to a sight and hearing center and the items are then sorted and made ready for reuse.
Martin, who has been a member of the club for 32 years and is also a past president, said he joined because he had friends in the group. Gladys Hibbard, Roscoe Lions Club Secretary, joined about seven years ago, after her husband had become a member first. Hibbard was the first female president of the group, she said.
The club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of the month and recently gathered for a meeting at Sofia’s Restaurant where they would continue wrapping up final plans for the Roscoe Fall Festival.
The club is always looking for new members, they said.
Among the scheduled events at the festival are:
Friday, Sept. 10
Festival opens at 5 p.m.
Midway 5-10 p.m.
Poison Ivy Beer Tent, 5 p.m.
Lions Café, 5 p.m.
Bingo Tent, 6 p.m.
Main Stage hits of the 1980s, 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Kiddie Costume Parade at 10 a.m., (meet in Bingo Tent) prizes awarded
Midway, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (discount on rides Saturday and Sunday)
Main Stage, noon-3:30 p.m., UTR, country rock and classics
Lions Café, noon
Poison Ivy Beer Tent, noon
Bingo Tent, 1 p.m.
Main Stage, Minimal, acoustic trio, 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Breakfast at Leland Park, 7-9:45 a.m. (tickets are $7) Pancakes and sausages, all you can eat, hosted by the Roscoe United Methodist Men
Lions Festival Parade, 11 a.m. (starts at Bridge and Main streets, ends at Williams Street near Main Street)
Midway open noon-7 p.m.
Attendance Tent, Poison Ivy Beer Tent and Lions Café, open at noon
Bingo Tent, 1 p.m.
Main Stage, Karaoke with Johnny West and Friends, noon-2 p.m.; the OGMC Band, 3:30-7 p.m.
Grand prize drawing, 8 p.m. (grand prize, $5,000; second, $1,500; third, $1,000 plus 10 prizes of $50 each.
Raffle and other tickets can be purchased at the office or the Attendance Tent.
The Lions Café will offer hamburgers, hotdogs, pork chop sandwiches and chips daily. In addition, on Friday, a creamed chicken on a biscuit dinner; on Saturday, a ham dinner and on Sunday, a pork chop dinner will be among the fare.
For more information about the Roscoe Lions Club or the Roscoe Lions Fall Festival, call 815-623-8199.