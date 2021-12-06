(From left): Kids paint ornaments at R & L Ceramics at a previous Hometown Holiday Community Celebration. The event will be back this year with lots of festivities including a tree lighting on Roscoe’s main street.
ROSCOE—After pausing the event for 2020, the Village of Roscoe, in conjunction with the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department and Elev815, is proud to announce the return of the Hometown Holiday Community Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 4-7 p.m. The municipal tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. at 10684 Main St.
“Play games at the fire station, get your family photo taken in a vintage sleigh, listen to live music from the Hononegah High School jazz band and choir and the Roscoe Middle School orchestra. Enjoy hot chocolate, paint a holiday tree ornament, write letters to Santa, and join us for caroling as we light up the Village tree at 6 p.m. We look forward to seeing you at this much loved small-town tradition,” said Administrator Scott Sanders.
Sanders noted the firehouse has a vintage sled people like to take pictures with and a letter to Santa station. The event is a fun event attracting visitors from near and far.
“It’s a nice little cozy relaxed event to scroll around, see friends and listen to music,” he said.
The following are event sponsors: American Aluminum Extrusion, BSLBV Law Offices, Firehouse Pub, Forest City Gear, Regal Cutting Tools and State Farm Insurance: Jim Blevins.