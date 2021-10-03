ROSCOE— Roscoe Township Historical Society recently elected a new President, Laura McAffee Zwart.
She replaces Bernard Sundstedt who was the organization’s founding President who retired this past summer.
Laura McAffee Zwart is a life-long resident of the Roscoe area, attending Roscoe schools and Hononegah High School. She lives east of Roscoe with her husband, Brian, and their two boys.
Currently serving as Senior Financial Analyst with OSF HealthCare, she has worked for the past 25 years with a focus on hospital reimbursements and budgets. She was previously a member of the North Boone School District Board of Education for eight years where she chaired the business committee and community involvement committee. She is a charter board member of the Roscoe Township Historical Society.
On her mother’s side, Laura is a descendant of the Ransom/Worden/Schoonover family. On her father’s side, Laura is the third-great-granddaughter of Robert J. Cross, Roscoe Township’s first settler.
Robert J. Cross came to this region in 1835, becoming the first non-native, permanent settler of what is now Roscoe Township. He helped establish Roscoe’s schools, and Methodist Church. He was a member of Winnebago County’s first governing body, serving as its treasurer. He represented Winnebago County at the State’s first constitutional convention, helping craft the bill of rights. He served several years in the Illinois General Assembly, and helped write the State’s current constitution. The fundraising campaign to renovate Mr. Cross’ homestead can be found at https://roscoehistory.org.