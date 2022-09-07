ROSCOE - Leland Park in Roscoe will be buzzing with activity this weekend as the Roscoe Lions 52nd Annual Fall Festival gets started.
The Fall Festival will run from Friday through Sunday, offering carnival rides, games, food, music and more.
The fun will kick off Friday at 5 p.m. when the carnival midway will open at Leland Park at the corner of Broad and Third streets. Rides and games are provided by Skinners' Amusement. The Poison Ivy Pub beer tent also will open at 5 p.m. as will the Lions Cafe. The Bingo Tent and the Main Stage musical entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. Music for the evening will be provided by OGMC with Greg and Kevin. There also will be an Exhibitor Tent where local vendors and organizations will be offering items and information. Also, people can drop off their old eyeglasses on the Fall Festival grounds. The Lions Club traditionally works to help those who are visually impaired and collection of eyeglasses is one way to help in that mission.
On Saturday, the Kiddie Costume Parade will be held. Children are asked to gather at the Bingo Tent at Leland Park by 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in two age groups - 1 to 5 years old and 6 to 10 years old. The top two boys and girls in each age group will receive prizes. Winners will be invited to take part in the big parade down Main Street on Sunday. Every participant in the Kiddie Costume Parade will receive a free drink coupon and on free ride ticket.
Saturday also will be Kids' Day at the carnival midway. Parents can by a wristband for their kids for $25 which is good for rides between noon and 4 p.m.
From noon - 4 p.m. the main stage will feature karaoke with Johnny West and Friends. All proceeds will go to VetsRoll. From 6 - 10, The 80s Hit List will be featured on the main stage.
On Sunday, the Roscoe United Methodist Men will host a breakfast from 7 - 9:45 a.m.
At 11 a.m. the Fall Festival Parade will begin on Main Street. The parade will begin at Bridge and Main streets and will end at Williams Street near Main Street Square.
The carnival midway in Leland Park will open at noon and the Distilled Band will provide the music on the main stage from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the carnival grounds is free and all are welcome to enjoy the weekend of family fun.
