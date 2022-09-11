Levi Askin, left, and Liam Logan get ready to march in the Roscoe Fall Festival Kiddie Costume Parade at Leland Park on Saturday. The Fall Festival also featured carnival rides and games, food and music.
Children march in the Roscoe Fall Festival Kiddie Costume Parade at Leland Park on Saturday. The Kiddie Parade was one of many activities held over the weekend at the festival which was hosted by the Roscoe Lions Club.
ROSCOE—Although the fun at the Roscoe Fall Festival ended a day earlier than planned, there still were two days when residents could enjoy, games, rides, music and special activities.
The Roscoe Lions Fall Festival kicked off Friday and continued Saturday at Leland Park under sunny skies, but on Sunday, the final day of the festival, rain caused the parade and other activities to be called off.
Still, two days of fun are better than none.
“We had a huge crowd on Friday,” said Roscoe Lions President Mark Parma.
On Saturday morning he was marveling at the turnout for the Kiddie Costume Parade at Leland Park.
“This is a huge turnout for the kiddie parade. We have close to 50 kids,” Parma said.
One of the kids who entered the Kiddie Parade was Kinson Parker, who arrived dressed as a pilot and riding in a wagon decked out with cardboard wings, which his mom, Sarah Parker, made.
Sarah Parker and her husband, Shawn, were making their first visit to the Kiddie Parade.
“We’ve lived in Roscoe for six years, and this year he (Kinson) was finally old enough, so we decided to give it a try,” Sarah Parker said.
Nearby, Jason and Tiffany Askin were bringing their son, Levi, who was dressed as a pirate, to the parade.
Tiffany said this is the second year they have come to the park for the Kiddie Parade.
“I grew up here (in Roscoe) and we just moved back year three years ago,” she said.
After the parade, the family was planning to return to the park for some family-friendly fun.
“If everybody behaves,” Jason said with a smile.
Those who returned to Leland Park could enjoy the carnival rides and games provided by Skinners’ Amusement, or enjoy food provided by a variety of vendors.
Parma said there are up to 30 volunteers who make the Fall Festival possible. He also gave special credit to the Village of Roscoe for helping make the celebration possible.
“The Village of Roscoe helps a lot—The Roscoe police and village public works. They have been awesome. We couldn’t to it without them,” Parma said.
Parma said all profits raised by the Fall Festival go back into the community. Funds are used for scholarships that are given to Hononegah Community High School students. Funds also go to the Boy Scouts, Girl Scout and to assist those with sight and hearing challenges. They also assist people in need due to emergencies in the community.
Although the festival had a soggy ending this year, it did not dampen the spirits of the celebration’s organizers who already were planning for next year.