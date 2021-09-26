Pictured is the Martin Exteriors team. The company was ranked in a nationwide list as one of the fastest-growing small businesses in the U.S. with the company seeing over 600% revenue growth over the last three years.
Photo provided
ROSCOE—For nearly two decades, Martin Exteriors has provided high-quality roofing projects to customers in the Stateline Area. This year, the Roscoe-based business was named one of the top growing companies in the county.
According to Inc.com, a magazine that annually tracks business growth in the U.S., Martin Exteriors ranked 745 out of 5,000, spurred on by 662% revenue growth over the last three years.
The company also ranked 25th within the construction industry category, and was just one of three Stateline Area companies to be featured on the 2021 ranking’s list.
Family-owned and operated, Martin Exteriors was formed in 2006 by Roscoe resident Justin Martin, whose family has been in the roofing business for years installing siding and roofs on homes and businesses in Loves Park, Roscoe, Rockford, South Beloit and beyond.
The company now boasts eight full-time staff, 11 sales consultants and over 50 installers, with Martin working side-by-side with his brother, Jagger, and sister, Jenna.
Martin said the recognition meant a lot, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition, particularly in a very interesting and turbulent period in our world’s history,” Martin said.
Through quality, Martin says the company has found success with an ever-growing customer base.
“Our team continues to transform our industry and raise the bar while providing the best quality roofing and siding,” Martin added. “We’re constantly educating ourselves and working hard to provide high-quality work without cutting corners to ensure our local residents receive the best product.
The company has no plans of slowing down anytime soon through finding innovative ways to continue to serve customers and maintaining a family company culture.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team and humbled to receive this recognition,” Martin said.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.