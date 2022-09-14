Roscoe area road to close for culvert work Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSCOE - Gleasman Road will be closed to traffic between Old River Road and Roscoe Road for a box culvert replacement adjacent to the railroad elevated bridge starting Tuesday.The duration of the work and road closure is dependent on the weather. Motorists will need to use alternate routes, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Highway Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit grocery store opens on West Side Beloit student athlete eligibility rule paused Beloit, South Beloit scooter program halted Rock County official denies link to Oath Keepers Historic Beloit home needs $1 million for repairs Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime