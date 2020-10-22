ROSCOE—The Village of Roscoe will hold official trick-or-treat hours on Halloween, according to a news release by Administrator Scott Sanders.
Trick-or-treat hours will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Residents who choose to participate are asked to keep their porch or yard lights on, and position themselves outside or in a doorway to signify their desire to participate. Those that elect not to participate are asked to leave all exterior lights off.
Residents are reminded to follow all guidance established by the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department for both trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.