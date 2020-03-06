ROCKTON — Officials from Rockton and Roscoe spoke out about the need to fund road improvements via a new tax increase and fielded a few questions from taxpayers at a meeting held Thursday evening at Stephen Mack Middle School.
At the joint meeting hosted by the two villages, Roscoe Administrator Scott Sanders, Roscoe Village President Mark Szula, and Rockton Trustees Cory Magnus and Dave Winters discussed the reasoning behind the proposed 1% sales tax increase to fund road improvements
The proposed sales tax increase will be on the March 17 primary election ballot for each of the villages. The sales tax rate would increase from 7.25% to 8.25%, if approved in each village. The tax won’t apply to the sale of medicine or groceries.
According to an earlier interview with Rockton Village President Dale Adams, the village of Rockton is about $2 million behind on overdue road repairs. The new referendum is estimated to generate $1.1 million and expire in June of 2025, if successful.
Roscoe is also considering the same increase. Roscoe has asked similar ballot questions since 2014, being rejected by voters in each of the attempts. The 2020 spring ballot question marks the fifth time in seven years a sales tax referendum will appear on ballots in Roscoe.
Larger communities like Loves Park, Machesney Park and Rockford have sales tax rates of 8.25%. Rockton previously approved a sales tax increase in its downtown area only.
At Thursday’s meeting, Sanders said the intended use of the 1% sales tax money would be dedicated exclusively to residential road construction. Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) money comes from the Illinois Department of Transportation with the board having elected to use it on its commercial roads.
Sanders said current residential roads are too narrow with thin asphalt. Many roads are aging out as the village housing stock significantly grew in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the roads were constructed. There have also been issues with gravel on the road shoulders which isn’t protecting the edge of the asphalt and integrity of the roads and ditches. The village is looking at thickening the asphalt and adding concrete on some of the road shoulders as well as different types of curbs to improve road quality.
In Roscoe, the 5-year roadway plan with 1% sales tax would allow for $2.1 million in roadway projects in 2021; $1.8 million in 2022; $1.1 million in 2023; $1.6 million in 2024; and $900,000 in 2025. If it doesn’t pass the 5-year roadway plan would be $500,000 a year in 2021-2025.
Magnus noted those who shop in Machesney Park are already paying 8.25%, and paying for roads in another community.
“Our goal is to hopefully get this passed and then prove to you guys the dollars we are receiving are going to roads. We put a five-year sunset clause on it. Board members have to come back to the community and ask for another yes vote to keep the 8.25%” Magnus said.
If both villages approve the increase, Rockton and Roscoe could put out projects for bid together, sharing in quantity costs and possibly saving some money, Szula said.
“Through quantity we can save all of our communities money and do more,” Szula said. “If you have a group effort you save dollars.”
The meeting which attracted about 20 people let residents ask a few questions.
One man, who declined to give his name, asked what assurances people have to know the 1% will be used strictly for roads. Magnus said ordinances require the dollars have to legally be used for infrastructure or sidewalks.
One resident inquired if the village was putting out projects to multiple bids, and Magnus said three to four contractors typically bid on projects.
Resident Chris Marks said she was concerned there aren’t big stores to shop at in Roscoe.
The upcoming Town Hall meeting schedule is as follows:
— Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. Roscoe Middle School Library, 6121 Elevator Road, Roscoe
—Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe
— Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. North Suburban Library, 5562 Clayton Circle, Roscoe
