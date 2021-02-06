BELOIT - The Beloit Fire Department responded to a roof collapse in the 1400 block of Gateway Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday, according to a Beloit Fire Department Facebook post.
The business impacted was Pratt Industries, according to additional information from the fire department.
Pratt Industries makes recycled corrugated boxes in a 350,000-square-foot facility, according to Daily News archives.
No one was injured after a forklift hit a column, causing the roof collapse. Everyone was safely accounted for upon arrival of the Beloit Fire Department.
However, the building sustained massive damage. In addition to the roof collapse, the sprinkler system deployed, causing significant damage. A gas leak was also reported, and Alliant Energy responded and turned off the gas.
The Town of Beloit and Janesville fire departments assisted at the scene and Clinton, Town of Turtle, and South Beloit fire departments helped cover other calls in the city during the incident.