BELOIT — The Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Transportation are working together to prevent future crashes at the Interstate 43 interchange at Interstate 39/90 following a slew of recent semi-truck rollover incidents.
Four semi-truck rollover crashes have occurred at the northbound exit from I-39/90 to I-43 since October. Crashes occurred on Oct. 2, Feb. 9, March 1 and March 16.
Officials say the causes of the crashes are tied to excessive speed in the area and unfamiliarity with the construction zone for drivers from outside the Stateline Area.
“It’s construction and speed-related,” said state patrol Sgt. Randy Gordon, who specializes in Rock County patrol operations. “The trucks haven’t been slowing down and loads are shifting and hitting the barrier that puts them on their sides.”
In response, Gordon said the state patrol has increased patrols and enforcement in the construction zone near Beloit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with troopers patrolling the area on a rotating basis every few hours.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the last few months,” Gordon said of the crashes.
The state patrol is working in conjunction with WisDOT in an effort to limit crashes in the final year of construction on the interstate.
Communications Manager Steve Theisen said WisDOT has held joint meetings with the state patrol and drafted a plan to add more signs in the area. Gordon said a potential temporary construction change to the northbound portion of the interstate may help limit crashes.
“Internal discussions are underway for this interchange ramp location,” Theisen said. “In the meantime, we advise motorists to drive with caution through all work zones. Construction staff continue to review and monitor the I-39/90 and I-43 interchange work zone and make necessary adjustments.”
Theisen said WisDOT monitors all construction areas while work is ongoing, but said Thursday that no other areas of the interstate project were being monitored due to an increase in crashes.
“We urge drivers not to be complacent in work zones, and keep their head up and speed down in work zones,” Theisen said.
Interstate work in Beloit and Janesville continued through the winter and work remains on schedule for wrapping up construction by the fall.
The project is part of the 45-mile upgrade of the interstate highway system from the Illinois state line to the U.S. 12/18 interchange in Madison. The project began in 2015.
Initial work in Beloit will center on bridge decking for the flyover ramps for I-39/90 and I-43 and work on the diverging diamond interchange. Girders were placed over the winter with a few remaining to be set in place before concrete can be poured.
When finished, Highway 81 (Milwaukee Road) will be extended with a connection to the Hart Road interchange. Free flow flyover ramps from I-43 to I-90 will carry pass-through traffic, along with direct access to I-90 to Highway 81 to access Beloit.
Heading into Beloit drivers will go through a traffic layout known as a diverging diamond interchange concept. The new configuration will allow for direct access to Highway 81/Milwaukee Road from I-90, and from westbound traffic to I-43 heading on “the new Highway 81.
The new interchange concept is expected to reduce traffic crashes in the area. There have been multiple semi-trucks roll over at the existing area of I-43 and Theisen urged all motorists to obey the speed limit through the construction zone.
To follow the project’s progress online, visit www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project or sign up for updates at www.projects.511wi.gov/