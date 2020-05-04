Car meets tree

An upended car leans against at tree in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit on Saturday. The driver, Khristopher Butler, faces an operating while intoxicated charge.

 Photo provided

TOWN OF BELOIT — A Janesville man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after the vehicle he was driving was found upended leaning against a tree on Saturday.

Khristopher B. Butler, 30, reportedly fled the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive, according to Town of Beloit police.

At around 1:35 a.m., police and EMS responded to the area and found a black, four-door sedan overturned on a tree.

Police learned during the investigation that a person was spotted crawling in the ditch line on Park Avenue. Butler was and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He received multiple citations and was arrested for OWI second offense and was admitted to Beloit Memorial Hospital and given a court date.

