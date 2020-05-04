TOWN OF BELOIT — A Janesville man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after the vehicle he was driving was found upended leaning against a tree on Saturday.
Khristopher B. Butler, 30, reportedly fled the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive, according to Town of Beloit police.
At around 1:35 a.m., police and EMS responded to the area and found a black, four-door sedan overturned on a tree.
Police learned during the investigation that a person was spotted crawling in the ditch line on Park Avenue. Butler was and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
He received multiple citations and was arrested for OWI second offense and was admitted to Beloit Memorial Hospital and given a court date.
