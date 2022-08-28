Mario Rojas 1 lightened.jpg

Mario Rojas coaches 9-year-old Jeremy Beavers on two levels, boxing and staying away from guns.

 Toni Rocha/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Step into Rojas Boxing Gym and you immediately feel it… the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion.

The multi-room gym upstairs at 110 W. Grand Ave. is electric with activity. Upbeat music throbs. Adults of all ages focus on the sport of boxing, working on conditioning, form, technique. Kids emulate them, from age 6 to 18. The sound of laughter resonates through the rooms, along with good-natured kidding. The gym is a happy place, and even more important, a safe place.