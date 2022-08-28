BELOIT—Step into Rojas Boxing Gym and you immediately feel it… the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion.
The multi-room gym upstairs at 110 W. Grand Ave. is electric with activity. Upbeat music throbs. Adults of all ages focus on the sport of boxing, working on conditioning, form, technique. Kids emulate them, from age 6 to 18. The sound of laughter resonates through the rooms, along with good-natured kidding. The gym is a happy place, and even more important, a safe place.
And in the center of this swirling crowd is coach and owner Mario Rojas, surrounded by supportive family and friends who believe in his mission.
“I started boxing at age 12 in Mexico,” Rojas said. “I opened the gym in 2018 to inspire kids to do something positive and stay out of trouble.”
Rojas added that he wanted to help kids avoid gun violence, substance addiction and gang influence. The gym is open to children only from 5—6 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. In October 2021, Rojas expanded the hours and opened it to adults from 6—8:30 p.m.
He said the combination provides additional role model and mentoring options.
“When a new child joins, I work to get him to warm up to me,” Rojas added. “We joke around and laugh a lot. New members start with conditioning, learning the discipline of the sport and setting goals.”
About 25 children from across the Stateline Area including Beloit, Janesville, South Beloit, Rockton, Roscoe and Monroe are now under instruction. Rojas said that competitions divided into age groups, are part of the program and has produced one champion so far.
“Boxing is all about discipline and there are a lot of rules. We demonstrated the program at Aldrich Middle School, and it was well-received,” he added.
Shannon Miracle, who volunteers at the front desk with Rojas’ daughter, Ariana Rojas, and tracks membership, said, “Most of our kids learn about us by word of mouth.”
Rojas’ efforts are fully supported by family and friends who volunteer their time and talents.
Rojas Boxing Gym raises money to help subsidize memberships for the children through fundraising events and a newly formed 501c-3 nonprofit, Beloit Boxing Foundation. Volunteer bookkeeper Robin Spoden said, “Almost all of the funds raised and donated are used to defray the children’s membership. A small amount helps us replace or purchase new equipment and other needs. The gym has no paid employees. Everyone working here is volunteering their time and energy.”
In addition, the gym partners with the Beloit Police Department and the nearby WMCA which offers free membership for children whose dues are current, she added.
Ana Jimenez said she was inspired to nominate Rojas when she heard how much he was doing for the community’s youth.
“He wants to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble, so he gives a lot of free classes to them,” she added. “I heard how it has changed lives. I met a victim of domestic violence who told me she felt weak and defenseless until she was given free classes by Mr. Rojas. Now she tells me she feels stronger, both physically and mentally. I see she has gained a lot of self-confidence. Her life has improved a lot.”
Jimenez continued, “Mr. Rojas learned that one of the young men who came to the gym was on drugs. He encouraged the young man through mentoring and free classes to get off drugs. Now he is drug-free and doing well in the competitions. He says he plans to continue boxing though probably not professionally.
She added that she believes there are a lot more children who Rojas has helped that she doesn’t know about personally.
Rojas concludes, “I have always been passionate about boxing and helping children develop the discipline and skills they need to succeed in life. Plus, boxing is a great way to work off excess energy and stress that comes with everyday living.”
There is an old adage: “Each one teach one; each one reach one.” Because of Rojas’ passion for reaching out and teaching youth, Rojas Boxing Gym has become a welcoming environment for children and adults alike.