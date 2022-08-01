BELOIT—A grand re-opening ceremony was held Monday for Rojas Boxing Gym at its new location at 246 W. Grand Ave.
Rojas uses the YMCA’s old pool area as a gym and boxing ring. The pool was filled up with concrete and the room’s floor is now a flat surface.
The organization moved out of its old location at 114 Ws Grand Ave., which was home to the gym since 2018.
“This move was planned about a year ago and we recently were looking for locations,” noted Shannon Miracle, a volunteer at Rojas Boxing Club. “We simply outgrew the old space and now have much more room to help out more kids.”
The bigger space provides the gym with more services and equipment. This includes the gym offering twice as many heavy punching bags, a weighted squat machine and more speed bags.
This can potentially lead to expanded hours in the future, Miracle said.
A large crowd came out to see the new space including Sky Carp mascot Poopsie, who donated a bat signed by the Sky Carp baseball team.
The new space and equipment was funded by the Beloit Boxing Foundation and the Rojas family.
The foundation and gym itself was started by Mario Rojas. Rojas is a certified U.S. boxing coach, with over 30 years of amateur boxing experience.
Rojas was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and comes from a family of boxers and competed alongside his brothers.
Rojas trained at the Julian Magdaleno Gym in his hometown.
When Rojas moved to Beloit, he wanted to share his love of boxing with the community as well as help the youth of the community. His goal is to reach out to the youth of Beloit by teaching them skills as well as keeping them out of trouble.
“I visited their old center a couple months ago,” noted State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit. “I am excited to see what they can do with their new space. It’s important to have a space where kids can come after school to learn new skills. This gives them a positive outlet instead of participating in drugs or activities they shouldn’t be doing.”
Rojas’ motto is to “put the guns down and the gloves on.”
“Beloit, recently, has a bad stigma of violent crimes,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “Rojas promotes the concept of handling differences through boxing and putting energy in building skills, instead of taking a life. We can’t get life back once it’s gone.”
The gym is open from 5—8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights are group training for kids from 5—6 p.m., and then adults 6—8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights are sparring nights hosted by trainers.
The two trainers so far are Rojas along with Javier Franco, who has been with the organization for two years.
The organization is accepting donations to fund the center as well as providing boxing equipment for amateur boxers at the center.