Poopsie, Mario Rojas, State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and members of the community celebrated the grand re-opening of Rojas Boxing Gym on Monday.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—A grand re-opening ceremony was held Monday for Rojas Boxing Gym at its new location at 246 W. Grand Ave.

Rojas uses the YMCA’s old pool area as a gym and boxing ring. The pool was filled up with concrete and the room’s floor is now a flat surface.

