(From left): Rockton Township Historical Society volunteer and “elf” Cheryl Henry and Board Secretary Linda Sonneson show off some of the Christmas decor they will be selling in a massive Christmas fundraiser of gently used items. The sale will be held 9 a.m.—4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as on Dec. 3.
ROCKTON—With inflation on the rise and shoppers seeking quality vintage finds for the holidays, organizers of the Rockton Township Historical Society’s Santa’s Attic Sale are expecting a big crowd on opening day, Friday.
“The first hour is quite a frenzy. They will be lined up,” volunteer Cheryl Henry said.
“It’s kind of like back when the Cabbage Patch dolls came out,” Board Secretary Linda Sonneson said.
The Santa’s Attic Sale will run from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the museum at 529 Green St. The sale will return during the Rockton Christmas Walk weekend on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a hodgepodge of other people’s gently-used and much-loved possessions,” Sonneson said.
It will be the fourth year for the big sale, made possible by Sonneson who spends all year scouring estate sales for attractive bargains and organizing the treasures for the event. Society members also receive donated items. On Saturday, volunteers were sorting, pricing and setting out the merchandise in anticipation of the impending sales extravaganza.
Every nook and cranny of the society was stuffed with holiday glassware, tablecloths, stockings, placemats, candles, trees, lights, dishware, ornaments, wreaths and more. All has been artfully arranged by the Society’s “elves” so shoppers can find what they are seeking, smell the aroma of pine-scented candes and enjoy the sheer bounty.
“We have enough angels to make our own heaven,” Sonneson noted.
The sale kicks off prior to Thanksgiving to help people get a jump-start on their decorating. Many shoppers come each year, to get different themed items to bedazzle their holiday tables and mantles and sometimes donate items back to the historical society. Many enjoy the memories evoked by the sometimes hard-to-find vintage items.
There are also some unique surprises. For example, the society will be taking bids on a vintage Charlie Brown tinsel tree from the 1960s with a color wheel light.
Just working amidst all the vintage decor awaiting shoppers was getting Henry and Sonneson in the holiday spirit.
“I like seeing all the Christmas stuff. The prices are great. And you just never know what you are going to find,” Henry said.
The sale is the society’s major fundraiser of the year, helping to pay for building maintenance and programming expenses.