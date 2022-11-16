Santa Attic
(From left): Rockton Township Historical Society volunteer and “elf” Cheryl Henry and Board Secretary Linda Sonneson show off some of the Christmas decor they will be selling in a massive Christmas fundraiser of gently used items. The sale will be held 9 a.m.—4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as on Dec. 3.

 Photo by Hillary Gavan

ROCKTON—With inflation on the rise and shoppers seeking quality vintage finds for the holidays, organizers of the Rockton Township Historical Society’s Santa’s Attic Sale are expecting a big crowd on opening day, Friday.

“The first hour is quite a frenzy. They will be lined up,” volunteer Cheryl Henry said.