ROCKTON — Looking for some extra veggies and entertainment during the week?
The Seventh Annual Rockton River Market will start back up on June 2. It’s held every Wednesday through the end of August from 5—8 p.m. at Settlers Park in the downtown. The event features vendors as well as live music. The only day off is the day before Old Settlers Days which is scheduled to start June 16.
“It’s incredibly exciting. It’s been such a hard year for the vast majority of people, and there’s been a hankering for a return to community events and seeing other people. The river market, because it’s always been something that isn’t uncomfortably crowded, should be a good opportunity for residents and visitors to return to a social activity in a safe and healthy environment,” said Planning & Development Administrator Patricia Diduch.
It will also be a great opportunity for local businesses after a harrowing year.
The Rockton River Market was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying restrictions.
“This year we will be able to do it in a manner people recognize and which will be only minimally different,” Diduch said.
While there will be slightly fewer vendors and more vendor and patron spacing this year, there still will be some new faces as well as many old friends awaiting.
The entertainment lineup is as follows: June 2, Gary the Band; June 9; Dirty Fishnet Stockings; June 23, Shuffle This; June 30, Platinum Country; July 7, Good Men; July 14, Harpo’s Revue; July 14, Lizzie Neal Band; July 28, Minimal; Soul Tango, Aug. 4; Secret Serenade, Aug. 11; That Gurl, Aug. 18; and Aug. 25, Distilled.
Organizers will be encouraging people to wear masks, although it’s not required. Patrons also will be asked to respect the individual booth’s policies.
“We will be strongly encouraging CDC and State of Illinois regulations at the time,” Diduch added.
Rockton has lots of activity in store for the Stateline.
Diduch noted Rockton Lions Club is planning for Old Settlers Days in Rockton this summer and are selling tickets.
A new wine shop in Rockton has been granted a liquor license by the village to be located by sanctuary spa. The business, After the Vine, will be occupying two spots in the middle of the building along Hawick Street.
“It’s another step in the right direction of us trying to add some balance and differing social and retail offerings. Rockton is really becoming a destination where you can spend your entertainment time,” Diduch said.