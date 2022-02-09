A youth carries wood to a fire at a previous event at Macktown Living History in Rockton. Macktown Living History will host its “Immersion Sunday!” event on Feb. 13 from 2-4 p.m. featuring a presentation on the site and living historians showing what life was like in the 1840s.
ROCKTON—Want to rove around in the 1800s among its inhabitants?
A Second Sunday event titled “Immersion Sunday!” will be held from 2—4 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Macktown Living History, 2221 Freeport Road. The event is part of the Macktown’s Second Sunday events, which are free and open to the public.
The settlement grounds will be open as well as Whitman’s Tavern and Store. Living historians will be adopting the personas of people who lived in the 1840s, according to information from Organizer Connie Gleasman.
“Experience the life, smells, sounds and verbage of the 1840s,” Gleasman said.
At the event Rochelle Lurie will be giving a PowerPoint presentation at the Education Center documenting around 30 years of archeological and historical study at Macktown with special emphasis on the buildings people will be visiting.
The March second Sunday event will feature Atlatl and other historic life skills, and the April event will feature blacksmithing. More information about upcoming events will be available soon.
Macktown was founded in the mid-1830s by Stephen Andrew Mack Jr., and his wife, Mary Hononegah. Macktown, then known as Pekatonic, represents a time and place of change on the Illinois frontier when the fur trade collided with a progressive world.
In prosperous times, Pekatonic boasted of the Mack’s two-story home and store, a furniture store, a school room, a shoemaker’s shop, a tavern, a trading post, fur trapper’s cabins, and other homes belonging to the population of 200-300. A ferry and bridge traversed the Rock River.
Hononegah died in 1847. Many mourned her passing, for her kindness to those in need and skillful care of the sick were well known. Stephen passed away in 1850. The children were separated and most were assigned guardians in Michigan or Wisconsin. Mack’s bridge washed away in 1851. It was never rebuilt.
Residents eventually moved away, many to the north side of the river (Rockton) where a mill race provided waterpower for industry. The northern part of the settlement prospered and officially became known as Rockton in 1846 or 1847.