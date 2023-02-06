ROCKTON- The 8th annual Yeti Fest will bring back snow sculpting and dog sledding for the first time since the pandemic.
“(Yeti Fest) is a four day festival of different outdoor and indoor activities centered around enjoying winter and having fun and being a little bit silly, with most of the activities happening on Friday and Saturday,” said Patricia Diduch, Rockton Planning and Development Administrator. “It’s a great opportunity to break up the winter blues and make some new memories.”
Activities will kick off Wednesday with the annual Yeti Scavenger Hunt. The yetis will be hidden in plain sight at participating locations from Feb. 8 — Feb. 11.
Winners can collect their prize on Saturday at the Rockton Village Hall from 1 — 4 p.m.
Snow sculpting will be going on throughout the four day event. Participants who signed up for the event will create their own unique masterpieces.
“It’s an exhibition, so there are no winners and no prizes — it’s just for the fun of it,” Diduch explained. “Regardless, we do have quite a few teams who have won or placed at the Illinois State Snow Carving competition and even competed at the national competition in Lake Geneva.”
Free dog sledding demonstrations are returning to Settlers Park on Friday from 4 — 7 p.m. Doggie Development Academy’s High Flying Huskies Sled Dog Team will be showcasing their mushing dogs to the community.
Community members over the age of 21 and have a onesie hanging in their closet are encouraged to come out to the annual Yeti Fest Onesie Pub Crawl. A stamp card can be found at all participating locations.
The Yeti Fest Onesie Pub Crawl locations include:
Rookie’s Pub and Grill — 104 W. Main St.
Pokie’s Cafe & Video Gaming — 106 W. Main St.
Ye Olde Pub — 114 W. Main St.
Al’s Main St. Tap — 122. W Main St.
American Legion — 211 W. Main St.
Fibs — 105 W. Main St.
Rockton Inn — 102 E. Main St.
The Flying Huskies will return on Saturday to the park from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Children are invited to dance with the Rockton Yeti at Settlers Park’s gazebo from 11 a.m. — noon.