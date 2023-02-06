ROCKTON- The 8th annual Yeti Fest will bring back snow sculpting and dog sledding for the first time since the pandemic.

“(Yeti Fest) is a four day festival of different outdoor and indoor activities centered around enjoying winter and having fun and being a little bit silly, with most of the activities happening on Friday and Saturday,” said Patricia Diduch, Rockton Planning and Development Administrator. “It’s a great opportunity to break up the winter blues and make some new memories.”

