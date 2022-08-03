Sandy Basel, left, gives Pat Hopkins a special gift of a quilt for being part of the Macktown Women’s Golf League for 70 years. Hopkins, 95, golfed until she was 90 and was a founding member of the league in 1952. The league celebrated its 70th anniversary at Domenico’s Restaurant in Beloit recently.
ROCKTON—Inspired by Queen Elizabeth II, the Rockton Macktown Women’s Golf League celebrated its 70th anniversary in style recently.
Some wore dainty fascinators and others wore full-brimmed straw hats. Many of the 45 or 50 women gathered also wore their signature golf shirts with a slightly tilted crown printed on them.
Why the tilt?
“Because we are not perfect,” said Lori Mulligan—No pun intended on the last name.
Mulligan and the other golfers gathered for the luncheon celebration at Domenico’s Italian Restaurant in Beloit where balloons and crocheted flowers in vases in royal colors of purple and white graced each table.
Also honored this day was the oldest member, now an associate member of the league, Pat Hopkins.
Hopkins, 95, golfed until she was 90 and was one of the founding members of the group in 1952 at the Macktown Golf Course.
“In 1951, daylight savings time came about in Rockford, but not in Rockton,” Hopkins said.
Because the women didn’t want to tee off at 7 a.m., they decided to form the Rockton Women’s Golf League, she said. It has been sustained ever since.
Hopkins moved to Rockton after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and getting married. The couple had a fuel and lumber business and later Hopkins Realty.
They also raised three sons who also golf and grandchildren who play the game as well, she said.
For her many years of support, Hopkins, an A Flight golfer, was applauded and given a colorful quilt from the league.
What she enjoyed was being outdoors, the companionship of the other golfers and the challenge to get better, she said.
“It’s always been a wonderful, friendly group,” Hopkins said.
Meanwhile the luncheon continued and several women spoke about being a part of the group.
The women’s golf league has been around as long as Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne in England, said member Diane Brown. Actually the league has been around longer, since Queen Elizabeth was crowned on June 2, 1953 and the league was formed in 1952.
“We are the oldest one (women’s golf league) in Illinois as far as we know,” said Sandy Base.
They are also always looking for new members, she said.
Special guest speakers at the event included Rick Rosentiel and Marianne Kaiser.
“Seventy years is an incredible milestone,” said Rosentiel, the Clubhouse Manager of Golf Operations at Winnebago County Forest Preserve District.
He acknowledged the league’s dedication over the years and congratulated Hopkins.
“We’ve enjoyed hosting you and look forward to many years to come,” Rosentiel said.
Kaiser, a PGA professional, also congratulated the women on their longevity as a league and gave them a few tips for the sport.
“You are incredible to keep this league going,” she said.