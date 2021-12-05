ROCKTON _ It’s beginning to look a lot like normal.
As it has for 37 years, the Village of Rockton happily welcomed visitors from across the Stateline Area to its annual Christmas Walk this weekend after a one-year hiatus.
And Rockton businesses were as delighted as their guests.
“This is the sixth year we’ve been a part of the Christmas Walk,” said Sugar Britches owner Jodi May. “We actually opened the store the weekend of the event in 2015. I love this whole thing.”
May added that Sugar Britches plans at least six months ahead for the Christmas Walk weekend, and that this year’s event feature new treats and a return of some favorites despite more than average challenges.
“My manager has been ordering for months, but has received barely 25% because of shortages and shipping constraints,” May said. “But we have everything we need including boozy cocoa bombs we make in our kitchen with delicate French chocolate.”
May added that her customer base has grown steadily because her staff respects and responds to customer preferences in flavors and variety. This holiday’s additions include caramel and toffee treats crafted in Sugar Britches’ kitchen using state-of-the-art tempering for the Belgian chocolate used to make many of its specialty candies.
Across Main Street, the Gem Shop welcomed early Saturday shoppers looking for unique jewelry and other gifts. Manager Shelly Schweigart said that, while Rockton’s Christmas Walk wasn’t necessarily a financial boon for the long-time Main Street anchor store, it brought in community shoppers who hadn’t discovered it before.
“The Gem Shop just celebrated its 40th year and I’ve worked here for 30 of those years,” Schweigart added. “We love to see people coming in, especially after the COVID restrictions. Personally, I love all the lights, the parade and all the smiling faces.”
And for the past three years, Schweigart said Christmas Walk weekend has been made even more special.
“We have had engaged couples come in during the event to look for engagement rings,” she added. “It’s so exciting to watch them browse through our collections, and then watch the groom-to-be’s face light up when his bride-to-be finds the ring she likes. Within a day or two, he comes back to buy it for her.”
But mostly, Schweigart said, she is proud to be a part of the Rockton community.
A few doors down Main Street, Ruth Gryder was ringing up sales at Pick A Dilly Antiques for shoppers standing six deep in line. Between sales, she said she began as a vendor in the old Hopkins grocery store that now is home to 13 local and one Chicago vendors.
“I rented a booth here for five years and then bought the business three years ago,” Gryder added. “We start well ahead of events like Christmas Walk, filling up the booths and adding new selections. It’s a big deal for the vendors, so we stayed open later than usual Friday night and plan to do the same after the parade tonight.”
Gryder said she has heard many customers say they had never been into Pick A Dilly and had no idea it was there. That’s why events like Christmas Walk are vital to the success and growth of operations like hers, she added.
“By buying local, customers increase the village’s revenue which contributes to new construction and improves existing infrastructure,” Gryder said. “More, they tell me they appreciate the quaint atmosphere, the cozy shops and unique architecture.”
The Rockton Christmas Walk featured a variety of activities and attractions to bring people to the community, including holiday lighted displays in Settlers Park on Friday, the lighting of Village Green Park and the Holiday Lighted Parade on Saturday, and the Cocoa Crawl on Sunday.
With near ideal weather combined with the vision, hard work and the cooperative efforts of Rockton’s businesses and residents, Christmas Walk 2021 has returned better than ever.