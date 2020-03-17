WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill.—With officials touting failing roadways, voters in Rockton and Roscoe weighed in on referendum questions aimed at improving infrastructure, with varying success, according to unofficial election results from the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office.
Unofficial results out of Roscoe showed that 53.08% of residents (974 votes) opposed the municipality’s latest bid at a sales tax hike, while 46.9% (861 votes) supported the measure.
The latest referendum marks the fifth attempt to raise the sales tax (currently 7.25%) since 2014.
Village President Mark Szula and Village Administrator Scott Sanders could not be reached for comment as of press time Tuesday.
Preliminary results showed the Rockton referendum had better results with 52.08% (839 votes) supporting a 1% sales tax hike while 47.9% (772 votes) opposed it.
In a countywide vote, residents supported approving a half-percent sales tax increase to go towards mental health services, with preliminary results showing over 61% in favor of the measure.
Rockton Village President Dale Adams said he was thankful for the voters supporting improving infrastructure in the village.
Rockton’s 1% increase will bring the sales tax rate to 8.25%, and with the countywide mental health referendum passing, will raise the rate to 8.75%.
The referendum is estimated to generate $1.1 million. It includes the Rockton Road corridor and downtown, with the sales tax rate to now be uniform across across the village.
“It’s something we wanted the residents to decide on and apparently they made the right choice,” Adams said. “We can finally start to put money into our badly deteriorating roads and start getting repairs done as soon as we can.”
Adams said the village is about $2 million behind on overdue road repairs.
The sales tax increase will expire in 2025.
