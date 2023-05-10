Rockton Village President John Peterson, right, and his wife, Cheryl, sit on a bench in Rockton with an inflatable pelican to promote the Rockton Pelican Fest. The third annual fest will take place May 20 in downtown Rockton and at the Nygren Wetland Preserve.
American White Pelicans are seen in this photo. The Village of Rockton and the Nygren Wetland Preserve will celebrate the migration return of pelicans to the Stateline Area during the Third Annual Pelican Fest set for May 20.
ROCKTON — White wings will be flapping through the wetlands as the Rockton area celebrates nature during its third annual Pelican Fest on May 20.
The fest will be held from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. in downtown Rockton and at the Nygren Wetland Preserve, offering informative presentations, activities for children, a plant sale and more.
“We’re celebrating the Rock River and what it brings to the community and the natural environment,” said Jill Golden, one of the organizers of the event.
Golden recalled how the idea for Pelican Fest came about. She was standing outside her art studio, JR Finally Art Studio and Gallery, in downtown Rockton, talking to an artist when a large bird flew overhead.
“Was that a pelican that just flew by?” she remembered saying.
From there, the idea of a celebration centered around the American White Pelican took flight. Golden joined with other organizers including Jennifer Kuroda of the Sinnissippi Audubon Society, Kim Johnson of the Natural Land Institute and Sarah Baines of Butler’s Emporium, to get the festival off the ground.
Golden said some may be surprised to learn the pelicans are frequent visitors to the Stateline Area. There was a time, due to environmental challenges presented by pesticides such as DDT, which caused the shells of the pelicans’ eggs to be thinner, hindering reproduction. Now, are migrating through the area in increasing numbers.
“They usually can be seen locally around April. Some may even stay here for the summer, but many are on their way to Minnesota and Wisconsin to nest,” Golden said.
During the fest, the Stateline Mass Transit will provide shuttle buses, which will take people from downtown Rockton to the Nygren Wetland Wildlife Overlook. Volunteers will talk about birds and other wildlife, and free guided walking tours of the wetlands will be offered. Trips to the overlook are scheduled for 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
For the early birds, there will be a 7:30 a.m. Early Bird Walk presented by the Sinnissippi Audubon Society. Those wanting to participate should meet at the Nygren Wetland Wildlive Overlook at 3714 W. Rockton Road.
In downtown Beloit, there will be speakers who will give presentations at Rockton Village Hall and at the Talcott Free Library.
A representative from Hoo Haven Wildlife Rescue will talk about pelicans and other wildlife. A representative from the Sinnissippi Audubon Society will talk about the Peregrine Falcon and a representative from Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will talk about recycling.
The Illinois Natural History Survey will have a Traveling Science Center parked in downtown Rockton, featuring exhibits on natural resources and more.
There also will be 13 booths along Main Street featuring activities for kids, a plant sale and more. Artist Melinda Cook also will be demonstrating sidewalk chalk art. And children will be encouraged to collect cards featuring pictures of birds, with information about the birds on the back of the cards. There will be 20 bird cards to collect.