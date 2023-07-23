SOUTH BELOIT — Clint Czizek was called upon to dust off his grilling skills Saturday to fill in for some who could not make it to the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Ribfest.

The annual rib grilling competition features grill masters from area fire department who vie for the ultimate rib trophy. However, on Saturday two fire department teams — Beloit and South Beloit — could not make the competition due to fires that occurred the night before.

  