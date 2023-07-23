Clint Czizek checks a few racks of ribs on the grill during the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club Ribfest Saturday in the parking lot of Viking Lanes in South Beloit. Czizek was cooking for the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary since two of the scheduled teams could not attend the rib grilling competition.
Dominick Miller and Julie Johnson munch on ribs Saturday during the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club Ribfest held in the parking lot of Viking Lanes in South Beloit. Area fire departments competed to see who made the best ribs.
Bobbi Burke and Luke Burke enjoy some ribs while little Eli Burke munches on corn curls as he waits for a hot dog at the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club Ribfest at Viking Lanes in South Beloit on Saturday. Funds raised by the event went to scholarships for area high school students.
Clint Czizek checks a few racks of ribs on the grill during the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club Ribfest Saturday in the parking lot of Viking Lanes in South Beloit. Czizek was cooking for the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary since two of the scheduled teams could not attend the rib grilling competition.
Dominick Miller and Julie Johnson munch on ribs Saturday during the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club Ribfest held in the parking lot of Viking Lanes in South Beloit. Area fire departments competed to see who made the best ribs.
Bobbi Burke and Luke Burke enjoy some ribs while little Eli Burke munches on corn curls as he waits for a hot dog at the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club Ribfest at Viking Lanes in South Beloit on Saturday. Funds raised by the event went to scholarships for area high school students.
SOUTH BELOIT — Clint Czizek was called upon to dust off his grilling skills Saturday to fill in for some who could not make it to the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Ribfest.
The annual rib grilling competition features grill masters from area fire department who vie for the ultimate rib trophy. However, on Saturday two fire department teams — Beloit and South Beloit — could not make the competition due to fires that occurred the night before.