ROSCOE - The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority plans to begin work on the Rockton Road Bridge over Interstate 90 on June 1.
Civil Constructors Inc will complet the work in three stages over 70 days, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Highway Department.
There will be at least one lane open in each direction during construction. The work will include full depth deck patching, parapet wall, bearing, expansion joints and drainage scupper replacement, fiber wrap bam and other structural repairs.
