ROCKTON—Music from the 70s, multicultural food, and the community of Rockton came together on Wednesday when the Rockton River Market kicked off for the summer season.
The market will be held every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. until Aug. 31 in Settlers Park, 125 E. Hawick St. This is except for on June 15, when Old Settlers Days is held.
There were almost two dozen vendors and food trucks during the first Rockton River Market of the summer.
There were multiple food options including burgers from the Rockton Inn, traditional Mexican from Cantina tacos and wood-fire pizza from Veebo’s Pizza Food Truck.
“We have been serving customers at Rockton River Market every year since they started,” said Aakash Patel, owner of Cantina Tacos.
Several vendors were also selling alcohol and snacks.
Veedubs Mobile Cocktail Bar was serving cocktails and Prairie Street Brewing Company offered a variety of beers, which were just a few of the vendors selling alcoholic drinks.
The Mix offered customers donuts and smoothies. Another vendor, Dairyhäus, offered its famous ice cream on the warm day.
“The Mix has been coming here for the past three years,” said Zoey Maguire, daughter of the owners of the Mix. “We are offering donuts today and specialize in snacks and frozen treats.”
The event gave friends and families a chance to gather and enjoy the outdoors. One such couple, Teresa and Bob Meinert, have been going to the market for several years.
“Our favorite aspect is looking at all the different vendors in our community we never heard about,” Teresa said.
There were several types of vendors offering a variety of products including clothing, make-up, paintings and handmade products.
There are unique vendors like Kiss Glass that offer cannabis products including edibles and smoking devices.
“We opened up our store, Kiss Glass, which has been open for about a year and half here in Rockton,” said Michelle Kreeger, owner of Kiss Glass. “The community has been very welcoming and supporting of our business.
Micki Grin and Annalise Perone, co-owners of About Face, were approached by the village of Rockton to be part of the market.
“We opened up our doors last week and wanted to be able to bring our products to the community of Rockton,” Perone noted.
About Face offers a variety of beauty products and also offers waxes and facials by appointment.
The food, beverages, and vendors were amplified by the live music playing at Settlers Park.
The band, Vintage Vinyl, performed a variety of music covering tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Christine Dougherty was the lead vocalist Wednesday night. Pete Palmenderi played bass and sang while Jerry Jacobs was playing lead guitar and Scott Rowe was on keyboards. Curt Davis was on drums and assisted with vocals
Davis last performed at the market three years ago, with a different band called “Trippin Tarzan.”
“The band came about in 2009 and had a good five or six years. It wasn’t until about six years ago when I revitalized the band and recently gained some new members,” Davis noted. “I’m working with a great group of guys now and feel like we will go for the long haul.”
That Gurl will perform next Wednesday and potentially more vendors will be added to the market the following week.