ROCKTON—Incumbent Winnebago County Board member Jim Webster will face a challenger on Nov. 8 for the District 2 seat on the county board.
Webster, 71, a Republican from Rockton, will face Democrat challenger Lindsey Lncaster, 35, also from Rockton.
Lindsey Lancaster
Lancaster is an office administrator at the Old Stone Church in Rockton. She is a volunteer at the Rockton Food Pantry and she is a Girl Scout leader.
She is a graduate of Rochelle Township High School and she attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
She said public safety is a key concern for her. She said the Chemtool industrial fire which occurred in June of 2021 has caused concerns for many Rockton area residents and she wants to make sure there are no long-lasting affects from the fire.
She also believes elected officials should be held accountable. She noted former Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz was committing theft while in office for an extended period. She believes his illegal activities should have been detected earlier.
Jim WebsterWebster has been on the county board for 17 years. In 2020 he ran for county board chair, but was unsuccessful in his bid. He has served on the Shirland Township Planning Commission. He is a member of the Farm Bureau and the National Rifle Association (NRA).
He said public safety is a key issue for him and he will work with the sheriff and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of residents.
He also is working to maintain roads in the county. He serves on the Public Works Committee and has been working on a strategy to maintain roads in the county.
District 2 includes the communities of Rockton, South Beloit and Shirland in northern Winnebago County.
