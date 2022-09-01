Blues

Blues and BBQ will be returning this Sunday to Settlers Park in Rockton. Food, music and family fun will be served up from noon—3 p.m.

 Provided by Michael Johnson

ROCKTON—Live music, hot food and a community outreach event will return this Sunday in Rockton.

The Rockton Police Association (RPA) will be hosting the annual Blues & BBQ event at Settlers Park located at 100 Hawick St. from noon—3 p.m.

