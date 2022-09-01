ROCKTON—Live music, hot food and a community outreach event will return this Sunday in Rockton.
The Rockton Police Association (RPA) will be hosting the annual Blues & BBQ event at Settlers Park located at 100 Hawick St. from noon—3 p.m.
ROCKTON—Live music, hot food and a community outreach event will return this Sunday in Rockton.
The Rockton Police Association (RPA) will be hosting the annual Blues & BBQ event at Settlers Park located at 100 Hawick St. from noon—3 p.m.
“Blues and BBQ is a free and fun family community event with food available for purchase from FIBS, Dairyhaus ice cream and doughnuts from The Mix,” said Michael Johnson, Rockton police officer and member of the RPA. “A bounce house, K-9 demo, military and first responder vehicles, face painting, live music and much more will be available for families to enjoy.”
Live music will be performed by the musical group Mixtape 815. It is a Rockford-based acoustic trio.
This event started in 2016 and has been a recurring event every year. Last year the RPA did not host the event due to COVID-19.
“(RPA) founding members came up with this event to help build community relations between police and the community,” Johnson told the Beloit Daily News.
The money raised from this event will go back into the community of Rockton, Johnson said.
“Funds raised will go to our member relief fund and the Jaimie Cox Memorial Scholarship,” Johnson said. “The member relief fund is used to help our police association members in times of need. The member relief fund is also used to help the community members if they have a hardship.”
Money raised from the event though the 50/50 raffle, silent auction and food sales will go towards the relief fund and scholarship.
“Past donations have been given to community members who have had house fires, tragic family deaths or other hardships,” Johnson recalled. “Funds raised for the Jaimie Cox Memorial Scholarship are presented to two senior students each year at Hononegah High School, for $1,000 each.”
The last time the event was held the organization was able to raise $7,000. Johnson hopes they can raise just as much this time.
“The raffle and auction prizes will include various basket items from different local businesses and vendors,” Johnson said. “They will include items such as jewelry, craft items, candy, alcohol and more. All items were donated for the event.”
Many organizations have come together to support the event as sponsors or by supporting it in other ways. Some of the sponsors include Rockton Inn, Erica’s Board & Creations, Wal-Mart and Frito Lay.
Blue 815 is an organization promoting police and community relationships. They will also be at the event along with local police departments.
“Rockton Police, Rockton Fire Department, the US Army, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Rockford Police Department will be providing the vehicles that will be on display,” Johnson explained.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.