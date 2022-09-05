Nancy Larsen looks for a place to sit down and enjoy her pulled pork sandwich during the Blues & BBQ event at Settlers Park in Rockton on Sunday. The event raised funds for the Jaimie Cox Memorial Scholarship and for member and community needs.
Nancy Larsen looks for a place to sit down and enjoy her pulled pork sandwich during the Blues & BBQ event at Settlers Park in Rockton on Sunday. The event raised funds for the Jaimie Cox Memorial Scholarship and for member and community needs.
ROCKTON—Music filled the air and pulled pork sandwiches filled many bellies during the Rockton Police Association’s Blues and BBQ event held Sunday at Settlers Park.
People started filing into the park around noon to enjoy some pork sandwiches with a splash of barbecue sauce, and to listen to the music of the trio Mix Tape.
Nancy Larsen was enjoying a sandwich and chips, as well as the scenery in the park along the Rock River.
“We always come down for the music in the park,” Larsen said, noting she enjoys several events in the summer in Settlers Park. She said this was her first visit to Blues and BBQ.
Rockton Police Chief Matthew Hollinger said, although the skies were overcast on Sunday, crowds did not seem to be discouraged from showing up at the park.
“Actually we’re kind of excited it has cooled down,” Hollinger said.
He also said the event is a good way for the police and the community to interact.
“It’s a nice way to close out the summer,” he said.
Nicole Papworth, president of the Rockton Police Association, said about 15 volunteers helped make the event possible.
They showed up at the park around 9 a.m. to help set everything up.
Papworth was hoping for a steady flow of people coming to the park throughout the event. People could enjoy, not only the pulled pork sandwiches, but ice cream from Dairhhaus and doughnuts from The Mix. A silent auction also was being held, featuring items donated by local individuals and businesses. A 50/50 raffle also was featured.
There also was a bounce house and bubble making for kids, as well as police and fire department equipment on display.
Funds raised during the event will go to the Jaimie Cox Memorial Scholarship fund. Jaimie Cox was a Rockford police officer who died in 2017 during a traffic stop. He was a graduate of Hononegah Community High School in Rockton and scholarships are awarded to Hononegah graduates each year.
Funds also go to the association’s member relief fund. If a police officer is in need, such as in times of injury or a family emergency, funds can be provided to assist. Funds also can be provided to community members who are in need. If a family suffers great loss in a house fire, for example, funds can be provided.
As the music and fun continued through the afternoon, organizers already were planning for next year’s Blues and BBQ.