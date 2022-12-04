ROCKTON—The chill of a December evening didn’t stop adults and children from lining up along Main Street in downtown Rockton Saturday to watch the annual Rockton Christmas Wall Lighted Parade.
Adults brought plenty of blankets and warm clothing to pack on the children to keep them warm, while children eagerly awaited the sight of the first brightly decorated parade float, and possibly a chance to catch some candy that might be thrown their way.
Tesia Grant had stopped by a shop before coming to the parade, outfiting several children with holiday light head-gear and necklaces.
“This is our first year,” she said about the Rockton lighted parade.
When asked what made her decide to come out on the cold winter night to watch a parade, she just pointed to her friend, Erica Lingen, who had invited her to come downtown.
“It’s a fun, family event,” Lingen said. “I just wish it was warmer.”
Across the street, Kelly Shimp had bundled her group of youngsters under blankets and stocking caps to keep them warm prior to the parade.
“This is a family tradition for us,” she said. “We have been going to this since my kids were little.”
One youngster who was with Shimp’s group had to offer her two cents to the conversation.
“This is my first year,” said Jaylen Rose Paul.
Families could enjoy some hot chocolate as well as tacos and other taste treats at food trucks parked in downtown Rockton. And, the cold weather didn’t stop anyone from picking up an ice cream cone or scoop or two of ice cream from the Daryhaus shop in downtown Rockton.
The lighted parade was the highlight of the activities held during the Rockton Christmas Walk, which ran from Dec. 2—4. Earlier on Saturday, people could enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides and marshmallow toasting in Settlers Park.
Other events included an Ugly Christmas Sweater Pub Crawl on Friday, the Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos presentation at the American Legion on Friday, a Craft and Bake sale on Saturday, a Cocoa Crawl on Sunday, a Historic Homes for the Holidays tour on Sunday and much more.
Although the weather presented some challenges for this year’s Rockton Christmas Walk, the event was successful and crowds of people turned out for the family friendly events.