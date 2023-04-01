Easton, Ada and Leela Neal enjoy one of the carnival rides during Old Settlers Days at Settlers Park in Rockton in this file photo. The four-day celebration included rides, food, music and more. This year's celebration will be held June 15 - 18.
ROCKTON - Old Settlers Days again will host some top names in country music at this year's community celebration, set for June 15 - 18.
Tickets for the main stage musical acts went on sale Saturday. Information about tickets and the festival can be found at the website https://oldsettlersdays.com.
Kicking off the main stage acts on June 15 will be Mitchell Tenpenny, with opening act Lily Rose. Tenpenny is a recording artist with Rising House Records in Nashville. He made his recording debut in 2018 with "Telling All My Secrets." He recently released his studio album "This is the Heavy."
Marcus King will take the stage on June 16 with opener Meg McRee. King's 2020 album "El Dorado" was nominated for Best Americana Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The album featured such hits as "One Day She's Here," and "The Well." He recently released his studio album "Young Blood."
Jackson Dean will be providing the music on June 17. Dean is known for his country single "Don't Come Lookin,'" from his 2022 album "Greenbroke."He is signed to Big Machine Records in Nashville. He was the opening act for the Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen and Kane Brown.
Closing out the festival's four-day run will be Josh Turner on June 18. Turner made his recording debut in 2003 with the MCA Nashville album "Long, Black Train." His second album in 2006 included his first two number one country hits - "Your Man," and "Would You Go With Me."
Old Settlers Days is organized and presented by the Rockton Lions Club and it is the club's largest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised go to local charities, including for scholarships, for local charitable agencies and for the sight and hearing impaired.
The community celebration, held in Settlers Park, also features carnival rides and games and food vendors. There also is a parade, a 5-K run and a blood drive.