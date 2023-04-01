Old Settlers Days carnival
Easton, Ada and Leela Neal enjoy one of the carnival rides during Old Settlers Days at Settlers Park in Rockton in this file photo. The four-day celebration included rides, food, music and more. This year's celebration will be held June 15 - 18.

 BDN file photo

ROCKTON - Old Settlers Days again will host some top names in country music at this year's community celebration, set for June 15 - 18.

Tickets for the main stage musical acts went on sale Saturday. Information about tickets and the festival can be found at the website https://oldsettlersdays.com.