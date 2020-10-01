ROCKFORD—A Rockton man who invaded the homes of two elderly women in April of 2018 was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison.
Charles L. Gary, 27, was sentenced by Judge Randall Wilt on charges of home invasion while armed and home invasion causing injury for the April 2, 2018 home invasions on Oakes Avenue and Devonshire Court in Rocckford.
Gary and an accomplish forced their way into a home of an 83-year-old woman. Gary struck the woman and stole her purse before fleeing.
Later that evening the suspects entered the home of a 91-year-old woman and took a jewelry box. The suspects pointed a gun at her before fleeing.
A suspicious vehicle was stopped by police later that evening and Gary was a passenger and the stolen property was found on him during a search of the vehicle.