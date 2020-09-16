ROCKTON—A Rockton man was indicted by a grand jury in Winnebago County on the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jeffrey M. Demler, 47, is accused of driving under the influence on July 15. Rockton police were called to the 1500 block of Torch Pine Drive where a vehicle had crashed into a mailbox and left the scene, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Demler was developed as a suspect. He is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Sept. 24.
Aggravated driving under the influence is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.