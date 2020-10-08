ROCKFORD—A Rockton man was found guilty by a jury of the shooting death of a Rockford man three years ago.
David R. Stephens, 32, was found guilty of first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon as a felon. He was charged with the shooting death of Billy Manning, 26, on Sept. 23, 2017.
Rockford police were called to the 900 block of Rockton Avenue for a report of shots fired. A large group of people reportedly had gathered in the area when the shooting occurred. Stephens was identified as a suspect and he was charged several months later.
Stephens is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court for a status hearing on Oct. 15.