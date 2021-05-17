JANESVILLE — A Rockton man faces multiple charges after he allegedly tackled a woman and held her against her will during an incident on May 12 in Janesville, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A woman told police that Andrew R. Dobson, 35, had tackled her, pulled her hair and prevented her from breathing during a domestic disturbance that started in the 700 block of Myrtle Way in Janesville.
The woman said Dobson offered to give the woman a ride to a relatives house, but then began driving around Janesville, not letting the woman out of the vehicle. She told police Dobson also took her cell phone so she was unable to call police.
Once Dobson stopped the vehicle, the woman fled and began yelling for help. A resident in the 2900 block of Mohican Road called police, the complaint said.
Dobson is charged with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct. All charges carry domestic abuse modifiers.