ROCKTON — A garage fire on Sunday that spread to a family's home on Elmo Avenue resulted in no injuries, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.
Multiple departments responded to the home at around 8:30 p.m. and found a garage fire ignited and spread to the nearby home and the family was able to escape in time, Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said.
The garage and two vehicles inside the structure were a total loss. The home received extensive damage, Wilson said.
South Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe assisted Rockton on the incident.
The possible cause of the fire and a subsequent damage estimate were not immediately available on Monday.