ROCKTON—Jeremy Oster awoke the morning of June 14, 2021 as his wife told him to go outside. What greeted him was a startling sight he would not soon forget.
“There were pieces of black debris 5 inches long throughout my yard and I could see the burning Chemtool plant,” Oster recalled. “I thought at first we were under attack.”
On that morning, around 7 a.m., citizens and area fire department crews were alerted to a huge industrial fire at the Chemtool lubricant manufacturing plant at 1165 Prairie Hill Road in the Town of Rockton. A black pillar of smoke rose hundreds of feet into the air, which could be seen for miles.
About 40 fire departments in the area responded to the fire. The 70 employees of the plant were evacuated without any injuries.
Residents within a one-mile radius of the plant were told to evacuate. Nearby businesses also were told to evacuate. It was not until June 18 that residents were given the OK to return to their homes, but some residents still felt uneasy about going back home. Winnebago County Health Department officials recommended people within three miles of the plant wear masks for the first few days following the fire. They also advised residents not to use their swimming pools and to inspect their outdoor grills and air conditioning units before using them again.
Oster, who lived within a mile of the plant, noted that this event changed his life.
“There were no sirens going off or anything to let us know it happened,” Oster said. “I heard after the fact that they had sirens specifically for an event like this but they weren’t used. Since they didn’t, I was breathing in the chemicals for at least three hours.”
Oster said he later was diagnosed with exacerbation of his asthma and exposure to chemical inhalation.
Oster, his wife and children, were out of their home until December, he said, because he still did not feel safe at the house.
“We spent our savings staying at hotels for the first two weeks,” Oster noted. “Our family purchased an RV where we lived until December.”
Oster and his family no longer live in his house and don’t feel like it is safe living in the area any more.
“I only went back to the house to get our stuff, but never felt comfortable or safe living at the house again,” Oster said. “We recently were able to sell our house in Rockton.”
Oster ran his business, Hononegah Archery, out of his house before the incident. He felt like he could no longer do that and he lost a lot of customers because of where he is located.
“We hope to run lessons in the future in Settlers Park,” Oster said.
Another citizen who lived within 1.1 miles of the plant was an administrator from the Facebook group Citizens for Chemtool Accountability.
Evan Schoepski, was one of the first 75 members of the group, and was brought on by the group co-founder Elizabeth Lindquist to be an administrator.
“Elizabeth knew I was a local activist and listened to my story and thought I was a good fit to help manage the group,” Schoepski noted.
The group’s membership has started to decline in over the past year.
“When the group was active we had over 2,000 members,” Schoepski said. “As the months went on people lost interest, which is understandable, because people wanted to move on with their lives. We went from a few hundred active people, to tens of active people and now I am the only active member with occasionally some discussion on our page.”
The group was also active in the community as well as online.
“As a group we met with the community to discuss people’s grievances and keep the community members informed,” Schoepski said.
He said Village President John Peterson did attend a meeting to listen to community feedback.
This was the only major group event that the group was able to organize, but did try to improve the situation for the community.
They did start a local protest in support of Chemtool employees.
“When Chemtool announced they would be cutting employees’ severance packages, we protested outside of the headquarters in Rockton,” Schoepski noted. “We set up a little stand and supported the employees, it wasn’t their fault this incident happened.”
Schoepski himself and his family were right outside the mile radius of the plant.
“We evacuated our home for five days, and came back when we were told it was safe the following Friday,” Schoepski said. “For the first six months we didn’t use our home’s water, because we didn’t feel like it was safe.”
“No one told us to do this, but we couldn’t imagine that the water system wasn’t affected by this incident,” Schoepski noted. “We used bottled water for showers, brushing our teeth and cooking.”
Schoepski’s family didn’t feel safe around their house either.
“I wore an N95 mask while mowing my lawn for the first month,” Schoepski said. “We still don’t want our kids to play in the local parks or water areas.”
Soil and well samples around the Chemtool plant were tested and no immediate health concerns were identified, according to Winnebago County Health Department officials. Elevated levels of metals were detected in monitoring wells that were placed on the Beloit Corporation Superfund site in Rockton. The wells were placed on the site around 1990 and Chemtool occupies about a third of the Superfund site. Health officials could not say if the Chemtool fire had any impact on the elevated metals found in groundwater on the Superfund site.
The Chemtool fire was believed to have started when a scissor lift was used to conduct repairs on piping in the plant. The lift hit a pipe that released mineral oil and the oil ignited. It has been reported the plant stored about 4 million gallons of crude oil on site.