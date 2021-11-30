ROCKTON—The 37th annual Rockton Christmas Walk will start on Friday, and event organizers hope to attract crowds matching those seen in pre-pandemic years as popular facets of the holiday tradition return for the first time since 2019.
The holiday-themed event will take over downtown Rockton with businesses of all kinds getting in on the fun from Friday through Sunday. Back this year for the first time since the pandemic began will be the Holiday Lighted Parade that begins at the intersection of Main and Center streets and continues east along Main Street before ending at Hononegah Community High School.
Three main events will cap off the weekend with holiday light displays at 5 p.m. on Friday at Settlers Park, 150 E. Hawick St., followed by the Lighted Parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday and a sold-out hot cocoa crawl from 1—3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re really excited to have the event back as an all-weekend event,” said Rockton Planning and Development Administrator Tricia Diduch. “It’s jam packed and going to be lots of fun for everyone.”
A live concert covering John Denver’s Christmas classics will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Old Stone Church Sanctuary, 101 E. Union St.
Kids can write letters to Santa at Edward Jones, 167 Hawick St., between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., and families can leave letters in the special mailbox through Dec. 24. Pictures with Santa will also be available at the Settlers Park gazebo from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. along with horse-drawn carriage rides starting at Sanctuary Spa, 175 Hawick St., at that time.
A holiday tree lighting also will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday at Village Green Park, 100 E. Chapel St., before the parade kicks off downtown.
Running all weekend will be the Christian Youth Theater Rockford chapter’s running of a Christmas Carol at Hononegah Community High School’s Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday showings are available online or at the door.
“We’ve worked really hard to make this back into a full weekend and not just one day with all the activities and involving the businesses to make this a well-rounded event that can appeal to everyone’s interest and how they like to celebrate a kickoff to the holidays,” Diduch said.
Those who missed out on tickets to the hot cocoa crawl can still visit Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., for a list of participating businesses and purchase individual hot cocoa drinks, Diduch added.
Diduch said visitors and residents are respectfully asked to follow COVID-19 mask recommendations at the participating businesses. A full list of Rockton Christmas Walk events is available at www.rocktonchristmaswalk.com/.