ROCKTON—No injuries were reported following a barn fire on Saturday night in the 6600 block of Forest Preserve Road in Rockton, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.
Fire crews responded to the area at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after a neighbor noticed the fire and alerted the property owner. When first responders arrived on scene the fire had already consumed the barn and the structure had collapsed, the department said in a Facebook post.
High winds from Saturday appeared to accelerate the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown, the post said.