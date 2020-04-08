ROCKTON - Rockton Village President Dale Adams has issued an order banning the burning of yard waste in the village.
Rockton joins South Beloit and other communities in postponing outdoor leaf and brush burning, which normally take place at this time of year.
South Beloit Fire Chief Mike Davenport said the burning ban in South Beloit was initiated because of the COVID-19 crisis. People suffering from the effects of the virus experience breathing difficulties and outdoor burning can aggrivate those difficulties.
