Opening Act
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is a temporary casino operating, while a permeant Hard Rock Casino Rockford is being developed. 

 Provided by Pam Maher

ROCKFORD- The Hard Rock Casino project in Rockford has received approval for the next step toward establishing a permanent location.

This week the Illinois Gaming Board gave approval for basic work on the site of the casino to begin.

