BELOIT — A Rockford woman was critically injured following a shooting early Saturday on Royce Avenue in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
At 2:42 a.m., officers responded to Beloit’s near east side where a 20-year-old woman had been injured by gunfire. Rock County emergency dispatch from the incident in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue indicated the woman had been shot in the head.
According to the department, nearby officers heard gunshots in the area and shortly afterwards located the the gunshot victim.
As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical condition after being transported to a local hospital via medical helicopter. No suspect information was released by the department as of Sunday, and no arrests have been made in the case, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard Lock.
Police found multiple bullet casings in the area. Multiple individuals and vehicles were reported fleeing the scene in the wake of the shooting, according to Rock County emergency dispatch. A large disturbance reportedly preceded the shooting.
During the initial investigation, a 22-year-old Janesville woman also approached officers and said she was injured, not from a gunshot. She was treated at a local hospital, police said.
Since January of 2021, Beloit police have investigated one gun-related homicide and six non-fatal shootings.
On Jan. 17, a 34-year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting at around 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street. An hour later officers found the victim in the 700 block of Brooks Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
On Feb. 7, a 43-year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting in a vehicle following a Super Bowl party in Beloit. Znobian AD McAdory, 22, was arrested shortly after the incident that occurred near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, injuring the man later identified through Rock County Circuit Court records as McAdory’s step-father.
On Feb. 27, a 20-year-old man arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound. Beloit police confirmed on March 31 that the unidentified victim was shot within city limits, but did not provide further details.
On March 30, a 33-year-old Beloit man was shot and died of his injuries following gunfire at around 11:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The incident marked the first homicide of 2021, and is one of two unsolved homicides in Beloit since October of 2020 when Chelsey R. Payton, 26, of Beloit, was shot and killed near the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues.
On April 3, a 25-year-old man was shot while in his vehicle at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue. The victim told police he was in his vehicle when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim then drove himself to Beloit Memorial Hospital at around 2:42 p.m.
Less than 10 hours later on April 4, a 41-year-old man was shot at around 12:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of Randall Street. The man had been shot while outside on a porch of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries.
The string of gun violence in 2021 comes as shootings spiked 157% in 2020 compared to 2019. Two homicides and 16 non-fatal shootings were reported last year.
Command staff in the department have acknowledged that violent crime is up in Beloit from past years. The acknowledgement comes at a time when the Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) is poised to select the future, permanent police chief.
During an April 7 PFC community forum with finalist candidates Captain of Patrol Andre Sayles and Inspector and Interim Chief Thomas Stigler, both said the department needed to combat the city’s rising tide of gun violence.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Stigler said the issue of rising violent crime was not specific to Beloit, noting the department had shifted resources to find new ways to prevent gun violence in the city.
“It’s not rocket science,” Stigler said. “We know who the people are who are committing violent crimes and we know where those people are. It’s in very concentrated areas of the city and we are implanting strategies to interdict that.”
Sayles added, “I have made great contacts with people in Beloit…We need to continue to be out in the community and have our officers be on the same page. We need to be getting more personnel and bolstering our violent crimes interdiction team. There is strength in numbers and getting our resources to our officer.”
PFC President Ron Watson confirmed on April 9 that the PFC would review all materials both candidates. The PFC is scheduled to meet on Monday, April 12 in closed session for further deliberation. Watson said the PFC could make a selection following the closed session discussion, but stressed the commission reserved the right to conduct follow up interviews with both Sayles and Stigler, if needed.