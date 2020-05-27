ROCKFORD - A Rockford woman is accused of stabbing a 60-year-old man multiple times, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
Angela T. Webb, 57, faces a charge of aggravated domestic battery, according to the news release. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $200,000 bond.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the 700 block of South Horace Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Monday. They found the victim in front of the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
