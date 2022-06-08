ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford University President Eric Fulcomer will be leaving the university to accept a position of president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU) in Madison.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Rockford University students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and community,” Fulcomer said. “While I look forward to this new chapter, I will miss the people and organizations with whom I have had the pleasure to work and will continue to count as friends and colleagues.”
During his more than nine years at the institution, Fulcomer helped Rockford University solidify its financial footing, enhance its community presence and partnerships, realize consistently strong enrollment, and navigate the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the Vice President of Enrollment Management and then as President, Fulcomer put Rockford University on a course for consistent, sometimes record-breaking enrollment in undergraduate, graduate, and degree-completion programs.
In 2018, Rockford University’s capital campaign concluded having raised $18.4M, which was more than $1M above the initial goal.
The success of the capital campaign facilitated a multi-million dollar investment into campus improvements including an addition to Seaver Gymnasium, which houses a new fitness center and renovated classrooms for a growing kinesiology program; renovations to the Starr Science Building; upgrades to the residence halls; and significant improvements in campus infrastructure, technology, and the student experience.
Working with regional higher education partners, Rockford University implemented new agreements with area community colleges that enhanced transfer of applied credits for degree completion programs.
“A true measure of leadership is the success of an organization once you are no longer in that role,” said Joel Moore, president of Rockford University Board of Trustees. “Eric’s contributions have strengthened internal and external relationships and provided a stable and successful foundation upon which the university will continue to grow. He will be missed, and we wish him continued success in his next endeavor.”
During the next six months, Fulcomer will continue in his role and assist the Board of Trustees in preparing for and transitioning to his successor. A full search is slated to begin this summer.
As the incoming president of WAICU, Fulcomer will oversee the official organization of the 23 independent (or private) nonprofit institutions of higher learning in Wisconsin.