ROCKFORD - The City of Rockford has been awarded a grant totalling $572,962 to be used to address challenges the city faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant, offered through the U.S. Department of Justice under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, is in addition to similar funding offered to Illinois communities in April.
The funds can be used for various items including hiring new personnel, paying overtime or purchasing personal protective equipment. It also can be used for corrections facilities to cover costs created by the pandemic.
