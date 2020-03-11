ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Javontavious Benford, 21, was found guilty of first degree murder following a jury trial on Oct. 28 in Winnebago County Circuit Court. He was accused of shooting Akeem Smith, 17, on March 29, 2016 in a gun battle that occurred in the 3200 block of Parkside Avenue in Rockford.

Two other people were wounded in the incident.

