ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison on the charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and criminal transmission of HIV.
Stephen Grimes, 33, was sentenced to 45 years for the sexual assault of a child charge. He was sentenced to 10 years for the sexual assault charge. He was sentenced to five years for the transmission of HIV charge.
On May 25, Rockford police were informed of a sexual assault of a child. Tests indicated the child was positive for HIV.
Grimes was identified as the prime suspect. He pleaded guilty to charges in Winnebago County Circuit Court on June 23.