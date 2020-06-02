SOUTH BELOIT—A Rockford man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in a 2018 South Beloit home invasion and other charges, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Antwon D. Smith, 40, was convicted following a jury trial on the charges of conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, possession of a stolen firearm, residential burglary and resisting an officer on Jan. 29, 2019 for orchestrating a June 14, 2018 home invasion in the 14000 block of Prairie Commons Lane. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the home invasion charge and seven years in prison on the charge of possession of a stolen firearm. He must serve at least 50% of his sentence.
Smith was one of five people arrested in the invasion of a 52-year-old man’s home and the restraining of him and his teenage children.
A scuffle broke out and a suspect was stabbed during the incident after the father and one of the teens broke free and wrestled a firearm away from one of the intruders.
Charles McCanse, 35, of Mount Morris, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on July 29, 2019; Alec Pulley, 34, of Elgin, was sentenced to 12 years in prison; Cherita Hanson, 36, and Sadie Prince, 26, of Rockford, were sentenced to two years of probation, respectively.
