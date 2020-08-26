ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his wife.
Jose Rodriguez Aranda, 30, was found guilty during a bench trial on Sept. 20, 2018 on the charge of first degree murder, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
On Nov. 21, 2015, Rockford police were called to an apartment in the 4900 block of Linden Road where they found the body of Martina Changoya Espinoza.
First degree murder is a class M felony and it carries a possible sentence range of 20 to 60 years in prison.