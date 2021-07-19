ROCKFORD—A Rockford man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for a sexual assault that occurred at a small gathering in Rockford on April 14, 2019, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Juan M. Jimenez, 51, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty by jury trial of criminal sexual assault.
On the morning of Aug. 4, 2019, officers of the Rockford City Police Department responded to a call regarding a sexual assault that occurred during a small gathering. Upon arrival, officers located Jimenez naked and laying partially in the street. Officers learned that the victim had gone to sleep and woke up to Jimenez sexually assaulting her. The victim was able to get away and alert others at the gathering.